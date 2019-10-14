Mumford & Sons, BASSNECTAR return to Okeechobee Music Festival

OKEECHOBEE – Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, BASSNECTAR and RÜFÜS DU SOL will headline the 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival, set for March 5-8 at Sunshine Grove in Northeast Okeechobee County.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival has announced the preliminary festival lineup on Monday.

Opening night, Thursday, March 5, 2020, the festival will feature RÜFÜS DU SOL, Arizona, Said the Sky, Phantoms, Durante and Bombargo. BASSRUSH opening party will feature Caspa, Ivy Lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne and Supertask. Jungle 51 will feature Bas Ibellini, Clarian (live), Derrick May, Lil Louis (the founding father of House Music) and Shaun Reeves.

On Friday, March 6, the main stages will feature BASSNECTAR, Kaskade, Gunna, Big Gigantic, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lotus, Nora En Pure, Caamp, Papadosio, Crooked Colours, Boogie T. Rio, Lolo Zouaï, Moon Boots, Soul Clap, Thriftworks, Kidnap, Behrouz, Los Walters and Easybaked, G-Space. Jungle 51 will feature Colorful Language (live), Daikon, Kimyon, Rechulski and Taylor Shockley.

Saturday, March 7, the festival lineup on the main stages will include Vampire Weekend, Haim, Tipper, Sublime with Rome, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Earthgang, G. Jones, Young Bae presents: The Future of Funk, Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck), Mallrat, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Gus Dapperton, Lsdream, Y2K, Verzache, Young Franco, Party Pupils, Levitation Jones, Mersiv and Zia. The POWOW! will include special guest performers to be announced. Jungle 51 will host Atomyard, Julia Govor, Mary Yuzovskaya and Mathew Jonson (live).

On Sunday, March 8, the final day of the festival, the main stages will feature Mumford & Sons, Glass Animals, Alison Wonderland, Clario, San Holo, Machine Gun Kelly, Flatbush Zombies, Hippe Sabotage, Ghostland Observatory, Lucy Dacus, The Aces, Slenderbodies, Elohim, CharlestheFirst, Chiild, and XYLØ. Jungle 51 will feature Ellen Allien, Louis Ahhh and Maya Jane Coles. Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feature will include JKRIV, Dicky Trisco and Isaac Ferry.

For more information online, go to https://www.okeechobeefest.com/

