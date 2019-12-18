Bands can win spot on stage at OMF

OKEECHOBEE — Want your band to play at the Okeechobee Music Festival?

The Okeechobee Music Festival has announced the “Destination Okeechobee, Perform in Paradise” contest.

Destination Okeechobee is a battle of the bands to find the best musical talent in Florida. Winners will earn a slot at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival to share the bill with Mumford & Sons, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Rüfüs Du Sol, and many others.

To enter, go online to https://a.pgtb.me/fpLX2R or follow the link on the Lake Okeechobee News Facebook page. Submit your social profile and a link to your video/audio submission by Dec. 27.

One artist or band will be chosen directly from the initial submissions to perform at the festival.

In addition, the top five to seven artists or bands per market will be selected as finalists in five Battle of the Bands showcase events around Florida. One winner from each showcase will be selected to perform at the festival. The showcase events will be held between Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, 2020. Markets include Gainesville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Tallahassee. When entering, the artist or band is required to select one of the five markets. Locations for the showcase events have not yet been announced.

The Destination Okeechobee Perform In Paradise Contest is open only to those:

• Who are legal residents of the State of Florida;

• Who have a valid social security number;

• Who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry;

• Who have a valid Soundcloud or Spotify account;

• Who will be available to perform at the market showcase selected at time of entry; and,

• Who will be in the Okeechobee area March 5 through March 8, 2020 and available to perform at Okeechobee

Music and Arts Festival in Sunshine Grove if selected as a winning band.

A total of six, 30-minute performance slots at the Okeechobee Music Festival will be awarded as prizes in the contest. Each of the bands winning a performance slot will receive credentials for up to eight band members. Each band will be given one camping spot and parking for one automobile per four band members.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival will be held at Sunshine Grove in northeastern Okeechobee County. Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, 2020. For more information online, go to https://www.okeechobeefest.com.

