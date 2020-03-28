Want to keep the boat ramps open? Keep boats at least 50 feet apart on the water

FLORIDA — Boaters who want to keep enjoying time on the water are advised to make sure they follow the state’s rules for “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Last week Palm Beach County closed some county boat ramps because of mass gatherings on sand bars. If boaters on Florida’s freshwater lakes fail to follow the rules, FWC could close more boat ramps to prevent mass gatherings.

Because COVID-19 continues to impact the state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order requiring “social distancing” on the water.

According to the Florida Fish and Game Conservation Commission, all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart. Each recreational vessel must not have more than 10 people on board.

Currently most wildlife management areas remain open to the public. FWC advises checking the website for open/closed status updates before visiting WMAs. Group size must be limited to 10 people or fewer and groups must remain at least 50 feet away from other visitors.

For more information online, go to https://myfwc.com/recreation/notices/.