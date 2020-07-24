Test done on Harmful Algal Bloom at Pahokee marina

VICKSBURG, Miss.— Researchers from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) conducted a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) study at the Pahokee Marina on Lake Okeechobee, Florida, on July 14.

With a HAB present at the marina, a peroxide-based algaecide (PAK 27), registered for use in public waters by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida, was applied beginning around 7 a.m. Preliminary results indicate that the application successfully controlled the HAB for approximately five hours after the treatment.

Initial results of the demonstration also indicate that peroxides, such as the PAK 27 used in the Pahokee Marina study, could serve as a viable rapid response tool to quickly eliminate early developing HAB under favorable conditions.

Samples from the July 14 study are currently being analyzed at ERDC. All findings are considered preliminary until scientifically validated.

ERDC researchers are aware that local residents reported an increase in algae near the marina following the study. This observed increase in algae was unrelated to the July 14 study and was a result of a shift in wind bringing in new, untreated HABs from the surrounding lake into the treatment area.