SFWMD workshop open to public

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management District’s (SFWMD) Governing Board is encouraging the public to attend the agency’s budget workshop on Wednesday, June 12, starting at 1 p.m. The workshop, which will be at SFWMD Headquarters at 3301 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach, will be open to the public and broadcast on sfwmd.gov.

Wednesday’s workshop agenda will focus on the development of SFWMD’s budget for the upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The Governing Board is committed to the continued open development of the budget. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment on the agency’s budget priorities. The workshop session is informative in nature and no decisions will be made by the Governing Board.

The workshop is the third in a series of workshops the board plans to hold before each regular monthly business meeting. These forums are part of the district’s ongoing efforts to explore all facets of the region’s water resource issues and encourage public participation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to appoint the at-large member for an area that includes Glades, Highlands, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Polk counties. Residents and local officials from Glades and Okeechobee counties have expressed frustration, but the governor’s office did not respond to this newspaper’s request for information on when that seat will be filled.

At the June 7 meeting of the County Coalition for the Responsible Management of Lake Okeechobee, the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Estuaries and the Lake Worth Lagoon, SFWMD Governing Board Chair Chauncey Goss said they hope to have that final seat on the board filled soon. He explained they plan to hold a SFWMD Governing Board Meeting in Okeechobee and had tentatively planned to do so in June. However, because the last SFWMD governing board member has not yet been appointed, that plan has been delayed.

At that meeting, Mr. Goss also said they plan to bring back the Water Resources Analysis Coalition and that all stakeholders will be represented.