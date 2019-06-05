SFWMD to start work on feeder canal from lake to EAA reservoir site

WEST PALM BEACH –The South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Wednesday announced plans to expedite construction of the canal which will feed water from the lake to the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir.

On June 4, SFWMD applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Florida Department of Environmental Protection for permits to allow the district to clear a 700-foot-wide strip of land, encompassing about 690 acres on the site of the proposed EAA Reservoir Project.

This work will prepare the land to build a canal and perimeter levee for the project’s stormwater treatment area. The canal will feed water diverted from Lake Okeechobee through existing canals into the 240,000 acre-foot reservoir and stormwater treatment area. The proposed A-2 Stormwater Treatment Area will treat and cleanse water before it is sent to the Southern Everglades.

The 690 acres needed is currently leased by the Florida Crystals Corporation for agricultural use. In letters written to SFWMD, Florida Crystals committed to ensuring the District has access to leased land to expedite this critical restoration work. SFWMD appreciates this commitment to Everglades restoration and has requested that Florida Crystals begin preparing to transition the land for use by the district.

The district expects to receive the permits by October and complete the preparation work for the levee and canal by the end of the year, allowing crews to start excavating the intake canal next year.

Preliminary design work has already started. The land clearing of the additional 690 acres should start in October, according to a SFWMD spokesperson. This work is in addition to the land clearing of the 560 acres staging area within the project footprint which began last November.

In November 2018, the SFWMD governing board signed a lease extension with Florida Crystals, which made it possible to take back the 560 acres immediately. Had they not renegotiated the lease, that work could not have started until March 2019.

“Florida Crystals has been a partner in Everglades restoration for more than two decades,” said Gaston Cantens, Vice President of Florida Crystals. “We are proud of the success that has been achieved in the southern Everglades thanks to the long-standing collaboration between the State of Florida, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) and our Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) farming community. We are committed to working closely with the SFWMD to help facilitate construction of the EAA reservoir like we have done with other restoration projects.”

“This is great. We are moving forward on this reservoir project at full speed under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis because it is a crucial component of the overall plan to restoring America’s Everglades,” said SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett. “The permit applications are the latest major milestone that will get this project built and its benefits realized in the foreseeable future.”

“The residents of South Florida need and deserve the environmental benefits of this project. We are here to deliver this project as soon as possible,” Mr. Bartlett added. “Every component of the EAA Reservoir Project is being expedited to restore and protect our natural water resources, and today’s announcement is good news for Floridians.”

Once the levee, canal and STA are complete, SFWMD can use the STA to cleanse southbound water even before the reservoir itself is completed, according to the SFWMD press release.