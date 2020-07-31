SFWMD to close lock in preparation for storm

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will close all navigational locks it maintains to public access starting Saturday morning to ensure the safety of the boating public and prevent damage to the locks. Below is a list of the affected locks with corresponding closure dates and times.

The following locks will close at the end of regular operating hours on Friday, July 31:

• Okeechobee County: S-193 boat lock, Taylor Creek,

• Martin County: S-135 boat lock, J&S Fish Camp,

• Okeechobee County: G-36 boat lock, Henry Creek,

• Okeechobee County: S-65D boat lock, Kissimmee River,

• Okeechobee County: S-65E boat lock, Kissimmee River,

• Glades County: S-127 boat lock, Buckhead Ridge and S-131 boat lock, Lakeport.

The following locks will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1:

• Hendry County: S-310 boat lock, Clewiston.

The following locks will close at the end of normal operational hours on Saturday, August 1:

• Polk County: S-65 boat lock, Lake Kissimmee,

• Polk County: S-65A boat lock, Kissimmee River,

• Polk County: S-61 boat lock, Lake Tohopekaliga.

The locks are expected to reopen as conditions warrant after Hurricane Isaias passes South Florida.