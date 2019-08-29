SFWMD temporarily closing navigation locks due to Hurricane Dorian

For boaters navigating to and from Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River and Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will temporarily close all navigation locks it operates in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The locks will be closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, unless changing conditions warrant closing them earlier for public safety. The locks are closed during hurricanes to ensure the safety and SFWMD staff of the public and protect the locks from damage.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit sfwmd.gov/navigation.

When conditions allow, SFWMD operates navigation locks to provide greater access for the public.

To get the latest information on water volumes throughout the District, including daily levels, visit SFWMD’s website at www.sfwmd.gov/science-data/levels.