SFWMD reopening S-193 navigation lock weekends

OKEECHOBEE — For boaters navigating to and from Lake Okeechobee, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has reopened the S-193 lock on Saturdays and Sundays. The lock had been closed to prevent injury to boaters, damage to boats, or lock damage that could occur if boats pass through this structure when water levels are not between the designated safety limits.

If conditions allow, the lock will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. The lock will be opened for operations seven days a week when conditions are deemed safe for operation every day. To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visitsfwmd.gov/navigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission maintains several boat ramps where boaters can also safely access Lake Okeechobee. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder Website at public.myfwc.com/LE/boatramp/public/ to find boat ramps that can used to access the lake. Boat ramps that provide access include:

• Lake Okeechobee Culvert 7

• Okee-Tantie Recreation Area Airboat Ramp

• Okee-Tantie Recreation Area Marina and Boat Ramp

• C. Scott Driver Recreational Area

• Indian Prairie Canal Public Boat Ramp at State Road 78

• Bare Beach Boat Ramps

• Harney Pond Canal – Margaret Van de Velde Park – Southern Canal Side Boat Ramp

• Lakeport Boat Ramp

• Old Sportsmans Village

When conditions allow, SFWMD operates navigation locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee to provide greater lake access for the public.

On the south shore, the S-310 lock at Clewiston in Hendry County remains open. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the locks leading from the lake to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

To get the latest information on Lake Okeechobee’s water volume, including daily levels, visit SFWMD’s website at sfwmd.gov/science-data/levels.