SFWMD governing board to hold workshop

CLEWISTON — The South Florida Water Management District’s (SFWMD) Governing Board will have a workshop on Wednesday, June 19, starting at 10 a.m. at the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, 34725 West Boundary Road in Clewiston.

This workshop will be strictly informative in nature and no votes or decisions will be made by the Governing Board. The workshop will include a tour of the museum by Governing Board members, a cultural discussion with members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and an informative presentation on the Water Rights Compact agreement between SFWMD and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

