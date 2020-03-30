SFWMD closes navigational locks

On March 30, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) closed four navigation locks on the north shore and reduced the operating hours of a fifth lock because of low water conditions in Lake Okeechobee. Injury and lock damage could occur when boats pass through these structures when lake levels are outside of designated safety limits.

As of March 30, Lake Okeechobee is 11.95 feet NGVD. The following locks are temporarily closed for safety reasons when the lake falls below 12 feet NGVD:

• Martin County: S-135 structure, J&S Fish Camp;

• Okeechobee County: G-36 structure, Henry Creek;

• Glades County: S-127 structure, Buckhead Ridge;

• Glades County: S-131 structure, Lakeport.

Also on the north shore, the operating hours for the S-193 boat lock at Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County are Saturdays and Sundays between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. The S-193 lock will close entirely if Lake Okeechobee is below 11 feet NGVD.

Locks will resume normal operations when the lake is at least 12.5 feet NGVD.

On the south shore, the S-310 lock at Clewiston in Hendry County will remain open. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the locks leading from the lake to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers. Anglers and boaters can access Lake Okeechobee and the rim canal from several access points around the lake. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on Lake Okeechobee’s water volume, including daily levels, visit SFWMD’s website at sfwmd.gov.