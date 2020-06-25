Northern Everglades Watershed Protection Planning kickoff workshop is June 26

WEST PALM BEACH – The South Florida Water Management District is starting the process to update the Watershed Protection Plans for the Lake Okeechobee watershed, and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee River watersheds and estuaries. To begin this process, the District is hosting an initial planning meeting next Friday, June 26 at 2 p.m.

Register: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mqAmwjLUTamFMwgkgMte7w?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Meeting materials: www.sfwmd.gov/event/northern-everglades-watershed-protection-planning-workshop?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

At this first public meeting, the district will engage the public and stakeholders for input on the planning process for water quality improvements in the Northern Everglades. Watershed Protection Plans will identify projects, activities and programs to improve the quality, quantity, timing and distribution of water in the Northern Everglades to support Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs) adopted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to achieve Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Lake Okeechobee watershed, and the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee River watersheds and estuaries. The District will consider local and regional expertise in tailoring actions for the most effective holistic approach for water quality improvements, both near- and long-term, as the District develops the latest Watershed Protection Plans.

Input from the public and stakeholders is encouraged. The agenda, meeting materials and link to register for the meeting can be found below and on the District Meetings Calendar at www.sfwmd.gov/calendar/month?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

SFWMD is conducting this public meeting online to protect our communities from the potential spread of COVID-19. The public can watch and participate in the meeting using Zoom, a free online meeting tool.

You might be new to using Zoom, the online meeting tool used by SFWMD to conduct its online meetings. You can learn more about attending a Zoom meeting at www.sfwmd.gov/calendar/month?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery and even run a test on your computer, tablet or smart phone at zoom.us/test?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery