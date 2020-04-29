LOSOM project delivery team meets online

JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, announces the next Project Delivery Team (PDT) meeting for the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM), to be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, as an online web meeting.

LOSOM Project Delivery Team members and members of the public are invited to participate.

The LOSOM PDT meeting will be available online at usace.webex.com/meet/lakeocomments, or by phone at 877-336-1831.

Access Code is 8993438.

Security code is 1234.

The PDT members include only the federal officials and elected officers of state, local or tribal governments or their designated employees with authority to act on their behalf acting in their official capacities.

“During the April LOSOM PDT meeting, the team will provide an overview of the plan formulation and evaluation process including the modeling process, the performance measures and a more in-depth discussion of the water management tools and conceptual plan evaluation using Pareto sorting techniques,” said Tim Gysan, LOSOM project manager. “Due to the COVID19 pandemic, corps team members are practicing social distancing and have been working remotely. The LOSOM PDT will meet in April via online web meeting only.”

Sub-teams are working specifically on Economics, Ecology, Modeling, Plan Formulation, Water Supply and Water Quality.

The purpose of the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) effort is to reevaluate and define operations for the Lake Okeechobee regulation schedule that take into account additional infrastructure that will soon be operational. The additional infrastructure that will be taken into consideration includes the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation, Kissimmee River Restoration Project, as well as the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) C-43 West Basin Storage Reservoir and C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area.

Additional PDT meetings and public workshops will be held periodically throughout the process. Go online to saj.usace.army.mil/LOSOM/ for additional information.