LOSOM meetings planned in September

JACKSONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has announced the planned schedule for the initial project delivery team (PDT) meeting supporting the development of the new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) and a series of public workshops to provide the public with information about the ongoing efforts to update water management guidelines for the lake that integrate additional projects coming online in 2022.

The PDT meetings will provide representatives from different government agencies an opportunity to provide input, comments and concerns as the LOSOM plan is developed. The PDT members include only the federal officials and elected officers of state, local or tribal governments or their designated employees with authority to act on their behalf acting in their official capacities. Members of the public are welcome to attend the government agency PDT meeting and provide comment during designated periods.

LOSOM workshops will provide additional opportunities for members of the public to learn about the project, receive status updates, and ask questions. Workshops will also include an opportunity for the public to run through a release decision exercise for Lake Okeechobee and view the simulated outcome and consequences of their recommended actions.

The times and locations for the first PDT meeting and the first two public workshops are as follows:

• PDT meeting: Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W. C. Owen Avenue, Clewiston, FL 33440.

• LOSOM public workshop: Sept. 16 at the Cape Vineyard Community Church, 923 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33904. Time to be determined.

• LOSOM public workshop: Sept. 17 at Indian River State College in Stuart, FL. Time to be determined.

Additional PDT meetings and public workshops will be held periodically throughout the process. Visit the LOSOM project page on the Jacksonville District website to confirm locations and times for future PDT meetings and public workshops, along with additional details that become available closer to the meeting date.