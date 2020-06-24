LOSOM meeting scheduled for June 25

JACKSONVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, announces the next Project Delivery Team (PDT) meeting for the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM), to be held June 25 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings, this meeting will be held online only.

There are a few changes we are making to improve the flow of the meeting and avoid issues with speakers talking over each other or disturbing participants with background noise by leaving their phone lines open.

Online registration is required for all members of the public and all PDT members who have not already been contacted about being a speaker.

All lines except those who are scheduled to speak will be muted during the meeting.

During PDT and public comment periods, users will be receive instructions from the facilitator on how to be added to the queue to participate.

For those who cannot attend the online meeting but wish to provide a comment, send those comments by email to LakeOComments@usace.army.mil.

LOSOM PDT Meeting June 25 registration instructions:

• Visit this website: ems8.intellor.com/?do=register&t=1&p=828174

• Fill in all fields in the form.

• If you are a PDT member, enter “PDT Member” in the title field. If you are a member of the public, enter “Member of Public” in title field.

• Hit the submit button and you will receive a separate email with the dial in number and information on how to join the webinar portion of the meeting.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted to the Corps website at www.saj.usace.army.mil/LOSOM/ prior to the meeting. Additional PDT meetings and public workshops will be held periodically. Visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/LOSOM/ for additional information.

The purpose of the LOSOM effort is to reevaluate and define operations for the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule that take into account additional infrastructure that will soon be operational.