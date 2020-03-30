Lake Okeechobee dips below 12 feet; some navigation locks closed

LAKE OKEECHOBEE — Hot weather and lack of rainfall pushed Lake Okeechobee down to 11.95 feet above sea level on Monday, triggering the closure of four locks on the north end of the lake.

Whenever the lake falls below 12 feet, the following locks are closed for safety reasons:

Martin County: S-135 structure, J&S Fish Camp;

Okeechobee County: G-36 structure, Henry Creek;

Glades County: S-127 structure, Buckhead Ridge;

Glades County: S-131 structure, Lakeport.

Also on the north shore, when the lake falls below 12 feet, the operating hours for the S-193 lock at Taylor Creek in Okeechobee County are reduced to Saturdays and Sundays between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. The S-193 lock will close if lake levels fall below 11 feet.

On the south shore, the S-310 lock at Clewiston in Hendry County will remain open even as low lake levels continue. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the locks leading from the lake to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.