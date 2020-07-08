EAA reservoir rule-making meeting is July 14

WEST PALM BEACH — A public rule-making workshop on the EAA A-2 reservoir water reservation is set for July 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online via Zoom Webinar.

Preregistration is required at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y9fAqf4HScqeEoJtHGO5hg.

This workshop is the first to be held by the district for review of rule-making activities for the proposed Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) A-2 Reservoir water reservation for the protection of fish and wildlife in the Central Everglades.

Natural systems No. 1 with rule

When a water reservation rule is in place, volumes and timing of water at specific locations are protected for the natural system ahead of new consumptive uses such as urban water supply wells or development.

A water reservation is a legal mechanism to set aside water from consumptive uses for the protection of fish and wildlife or public health and safety, authorized by Sec. 373.223 (4) Florida Statutes. The district uses water reservations to meet requirements in both state and federal law for the protection of water identified for the natural system as part of Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) implementation.

To protect fish and wildlife in the Central Everglades, defined as Water Conservation Area 3 and Everglades National Park, the district is developing a prospective water reservation for the EAA Reservoir in 2020. When constructed and operational, the 240,000 acre-foot reservoir will reduce damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the coastal estuaries and improve the timing, distribution and deliveries of water needed for fish and wildlife. These capital improvements will support the MFL recovery strategy for the Everglades to restore more natural water movement within the greater Everglades ecosystem.

