Day 3 of TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeastern Regional under way on Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Mark Pierce of Cadiz, Ky., who lead the tournament with 23 pounds 12 ounces on Day 1 of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Southeastern Regional on Lake Okeechobee, experienced less productivity on Day 2 with only a 10-pound limit. His two-day total of 33-12 temporarily regained the lead but soon yielded to successively heavier weights, including the 43-8 that has South Carolina’s Bryan Gunter leading the event.

Pierce had been targeting the prespawn areas where fish commonly chase the swim jig and spinnerbait that served him well on Day 1. Returning to the same area in the second round, he met with a cold reception. He found only five keeper bites, compared to the dozen that Day 1 produced.

“I’m not sure what happened (yesterday); I think they moved back a little farther or they may have decided to start spawning,” Pierce said. “I was catching them on moving baits and they just weren’t having it today.

“I tried to slow down and flip, but I probably didn’t give them enough time. I might have to change areas (today).”