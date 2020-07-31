Corps will not release water from lake as storm approaches

JACKSONVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is prepared to respond to Hurricane Isaias.

Jacksonville District issued the following information about Florida operations:

Lake Okeechobee:

• The current lake stage is relatively low at 13.21 feet, and the current forecast shows a high level of confidence that the lake will not receive hurricane force winds.

• The corps does not plan to make pre-storm releases from Lake Okeechobee at this time, but will continue monitoring weather forecasts and notify the public if that changes.

• Herbert Hoover Dike water release structures (S-308, S-271, S-352, S-351, S-354, and S-77) will be closed on July 31 before the storm arrives.

• Heavy rains in the basins may raise canal levels, which will require us to release basin water to the estuaries for flood protection on both the C-43 and C-44.

• After the storm, the corps will assess conditions and notify the public of necessary operational changes.

Boaters:

• The corps will extend operating hours for its navigation locks on the Okeechobee Waterway beginning July 31, 2020. We plan to operate the locks from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. through Aug. 4. The Canaveral Lock will continue its normal lock schedule of 6 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

• For the safety of the lock operators, the Jacksonville District will suspend operations when lightning is in the area or if winds reach 35 miles per hour.

• Visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/NTN/ for updated notices to navigation on changing conditions.

Campers:

• For campers and visitors to recreation sites, Jacksonville District park rangers will monitor conditions at Corps’ campgrounds and recreation areas.

• If a county government issues an evacuation order for mobile homes or RV parks in an area where there is a Corps’ campground or recreational facility, rangers will order an evacuation of the facility and advise on shelter locations.

• Visitors should move all campers, motor homes, tents, vessels, and trailers from facilities under evacuation orders.

• Campers will receive full refunds for any canceled reservations and should monitor www.recreation.gov for reopening information.