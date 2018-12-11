Corps continues work on dike, C-43 and C-44 reservoirs

SOUTH FLORIDA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released its Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2019 Civil Works Appropriations, including construction funding for work on the Herbert Hoover Dike, the C-43 and C-44 reservoirs.

On Sept. 21, 2018, President Trump signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2019, Public Law 115-244, of which Division A is the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (the Act) for FY 2019. The Act provides $6.999 billion in FY 2019 appropriations for the Army Civil Works program, of which $6.566 billion is appropriated in five accounts: Investigations; Construction; Operation and Maintenance; Mississippi River and Tributaries; and the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP).

“The Army’s Civil Works FY 2019 work plan provides funding to start, continue, and complete studies and construction projects that will get dirt moving to better the lives of Americans, their infrastructure, economy and environment,” said The Honorable R. D. James, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works. The Army Civil Works budget funds the planning, design, construction, and operation and maintenance of water resources projects, with a focus on the highest performing work within the three main Civil Works mission areas: commercial navigation, flood and storm damage reduction, and aquatic ecosystem restoration. It also funds programs that contribute to the protection of the nation’s waters and wetlands; the generation of low-cost renewable hydropower; the restoration of certain sites contaminated as a result of the nation’s early atomic weapons development program; and emergency preparedness and training to respond to natural disasters.

The approximately $2.099 billion in additional funding not allocated by the Statement of Managers to specified PPAs in the five appropriations is subdivided into numerous categories and subcategories within these broad areas:

• Navigation: $1.292 billion;

• Flood Risk Management: $441 million;

• Other Authorized Project Purposes: $335 million; and,

• FUSRAP: $30 million.

Work eligible for consideration for the additional funding generally includes projects, programs and activities funded in the three previous fiscal years, with emphasis on ongoing work on projects, programs and activities that can attain a significant milestone or produce significant outputs in FY 2019.

The work plan identifies the projects, programs, and activities within the Civil Works program that will receive the FY 2019 funding and how much each will receive. With the total funding for this fiscal year, the work plan funds to completion 15 feasibility studies and one Limited Reevaluation Report, five projects in the Pre-construction Engineering and Design phase, and 21 construction projects or elements of projects.

Construction Funding

The 2019 Work Plan includes five construction projects in Florida, totaling more than $254 million:

• Florida Keys Water Quality Improvements – $4 million: Reimbursement for municipalities of Key Largo, Islamorada and Marathon.

• Herbert Hoover Dike – $96 million (total FY 2019 allocation); Continue design for culverts and dam safety modification report (DSMR) zone B-C cutoff Wall ($20,871,000); continue engineering during construction ($10,196,000); continue construction management ($9,433,000); continue construction of culverts/modification ($48,734,000); continue construction of Reach 1 cutoff wall/modification ($2,137,000); initiate construction of DSMR cutoff wall/modification ($4,629,000). This project has been funded to completion with these funds and funds provided in the Bipartisan Budget Control Act of 2018.

• Jacksonville Harbor Deepening – $46 million: Construction contract B Option 1 – Cut 15 to Cut 42 ($44,000,000); supervision and administration for options on contract B ($2,000,000).

• Panama City Harbor – $4 million: Complete construction and fiscally close out project.

• South Florida Ecosystem Restoration – $67.5 million (plus $27,065,160 for a total FY2019 allocation of $104,565,160): Complete and close out continuing contract for construction on the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) Indian River Lagoon South C-44 Reservoir ($54,845,000); CERP Indian River Lagoon South construction management and engineering and design for the South C-44 Reservoir ($2,600,000); CERP Indian River Lagoon South oversight of sponsor construction on Indian River Lagoon South C-44 pump station ($500,000); CERP Caloosahatchee C-43 WBSR – Construction Oversight ($1,500,000); CERP design adaptive assessment and monitoring ($3,750,000), Interagency Modeling Center ($500,000), public outreach ($5,000), information and data management ($200,000), RECOVER ($1,000,000), and program management ($2,000,000); and Kissimmee: work in kind and LRRDS review, monitoring and crediting; project oversight ($600,000): Central Everglades Planning project: Complete PPA South LRR ($500,000); Western Everglades Restoration Project (Complete feasibility study) ($953,000); CERP Program Level Activities, Interagency Modeling Center (IMC) ($700,000); Everglades and South Florida (E&SF): Lake Okeechobee Water Retention and Phosphorous Removal: Refund of Excess NNFS Payment and fiscally close out project ($522,160); Indian River Lagoon-South – Initiate and fully fund to completion construction of C-44 STA Bank Stabilization ($26,000,000). C-111 South Dade – Complete combined operation plan and fiscally close out currently authorized project ($2,500,000); C-111 South Dade Continue Post Authorization Change Report ($340,000); Kissimmee River Restoration – Complete Construction of the S-69 Weir Contract ($2,850,000); Kissimmee River Restoration Complete Construction of C-37 Embankment Armoring Contract Upper Basin ($500,000); Picayune Strand – Complete Construction of Miller Pump Station ($700,000) and Project Oversight ($1,500,000).

Investigations

• Miami Harbor Improvements, total FY 2019 allocation of $943,750 will continue the feasibility study phase.

Operations and Maintenance

Operations and Maintenance funding budgeted for Florida USACOE projects includes:

• Canaveral Harbor, $9,769,000;

• Central and South Florida, $16,463,000;

• East Pass Channel, $1,500,000;

• Fernandina Harbor, $814,000;

• Inspection of completed works, $814,000;

• Intracostal Waterway, Jacksonville to Miami, $2,980,000;

• Jacksonville Harbor, $10,621,000;

• Jim Woodruff Lock and Dam, Lake Seminole, $7,560,000;

• Manatee Harbor, $4,345,000;

• Miami Harbor, $8,441,000;

• Okeechobee Waterway, $2,645,000;

• Okeechobee Waterway recreation, $105,000;

• Palm Beach Harbor, $2,785,000;

• Panama City Harbor, $55,000;

• Pensacola Harbor, $1,390,000;

• Port Everglades Harbor, $15,384,000;

• Port Everglades Harbor Donor and Energy Transfer Port, $214,000;

• Project Conditions Surveys, $1,275,000;

• Removal of Aquatic Growth, $4,040,000;

• Scheduling reservoir operations, $132,000;

• South Florida Ecosystem Restoration, $6,537,000;

• Tampa Harbor, $1,480,000;

• Water/environmental certification, $180,000.

