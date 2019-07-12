Canal Point algae bloom is gone

CANAL POINT — As the hot summer continues to bring algal blooms, Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to sample algal blooms and post results online at floridadep.gov.

On July 10, Florida Department of Environmental Protection inspectors visited the Canal Point site that previously had high concentrations of toxins and found the algal bloom was gone.

On June 17, FDEP tests found toxin levels of 6.35 micrograms per liter in a windblown bloom in the inlet to the Canal Point water control structure. The dominant species in the bloom was Microcystis aeruginosa. On June 26 tests found the toxin levels had increased to 58.5 micrograms per liter. The inspectors also noted a strong odor of fowl fecal material in the area at that time. A July 1 test found toxins levels of 64.6 micrograms per liter. On July 10, FDEP inspectors found no algae in the area.

FDEP inspectors have also been watching a windblown algal bloom in the wing walls of the lake side of the Port Mayaca Lock. On June 26, toxin levels were 29 micrograms per liter. On July 3, the bloom had toxin levels of 3 micrograms per liter. FDEP found a low density bloom still there on July 10 and sampled the water. Test results are not yet available.

FDEP also sampled a streaking surface bloom in the water column on the lake about 10 miles northeast of Clewiston. Test results are not yet available.

On July 8, FDEP also collected a sample near Cape Coral. Tests found it was mixed algae with no dominant taxon. Test results are not yet available on toxin levels.

To report an algae bloom anywhere in Florida, go online to floridadep.gov/algalBloom or call 850-245-2118.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com