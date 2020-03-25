Caloosahatchee reservoir workshop online today

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) invites the public to learn more about the Caloosahatchee Reservoir Water Quality Feasibility Study and provide input and ideas about additional water quality improvements for the Caloosahatchee Reservoir Project. TheCaloosahatchee Reservoir Water Quality Feasibility Study Working Group is seeking public input on additional water quality treatment technologies that could be suitable for pre-treatment, in-reservoir treatment, and/or post-reservoir treatment applications to improve water quality.

Following the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Health Department to avoid large in-person gatherings and promote social distancing, the public workshop will be online only on Wednesday, March 25, 6-8 p.m., at SFWMD.gov.

SFWMD is committed to promoting transparency and engaging the public and stakeholders in all crucial water management decisions.

The working group, including SFWMD, Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), Lee County, Hendry County, Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District (MSID), the City of Cape Coral and the City of Sanibel, is engaged in a study to evaluate water quality opportunities to improve water quality as part of the Caloosahatchee Reservoir Project.