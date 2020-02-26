ASR wells on WRAC agenda on Feb. 27

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management (SFWMD) encourages the public to watch, attend and participate in the next Water Resources Accountability and Collaboration (WRAC) Public Forum meeting taking place at SFWMD Headquarters on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.

The agenda for the public workshop is available at SFWMD.gov/Meetings.

The workshop will include a discussion of Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells. ASR wells are included within projects in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP). SFWMD staff will provide an overview of how ASR wells operate, South Florida’s hydrogeology and considerations from the National Academies of Science on ASR well implementation. SFWMD staff will also present and seek feedback on the intended approach for the ASR wells as part of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project (LOWRP).