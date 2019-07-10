Anglers encourage all to attend FWC meeting

STUART — Use of chemical herbicides to control harmful aquatic plants on Florida’s waterways is not on the agenda for the July meeting of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, but the subject is expected to come up during the public comments period.

“I need everyone who cares about Florida’s future to join me at the next FWC meeting and demand that they stop this spraying,” Mike Knepper posted on social media on July 6.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet on July 17 and July 18, at the Mariott Resort Hutchison Island, 555 N.E. Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, 34996.

As standard practice, the commission will welcome public input regarding agenda items using the approved speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to a topic or speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

With regard to public comment on items not on the agenda, the commission will have a designated time period on the agenda at the end of day one, July 17. The deadline for registration to speak on items not on the agenda is 2 p.m. on July 17. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting should notify the agency at least five calendar days before the meeting by calling 850-488-6411. Contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service at 800-955-8771 (TDD) or 800-955-8770 (Voice) if you are hearing or speech impaired.

Items on the agenda for July 17 include:

• Rules relating to use, placement, possession and transport of bird traps for the conservation of native birds;

• Effective means of propulsion for safe navigation for vessels greater than 16 feet in length;

• Species specific regulations for blackfin tuna;

• Northeast Florida shrimp management projects;

• Gulf of Mexico Fishery management;

• South Atlantic fishery management; and,

• Public comments on topics not on the agenda.

Items on the agenda for July 18 include:

• Biscayane National Park Fisheries regulations;

• Control of Burmese pythons in Florida;

• Florida Bay ecological conditions:

• A draft rule to increase the recreational minimum size limit of shortfin mako harvested in state waters from 54 to 83 inches in length;

• Derelict vessel removal program grants;

• Florida boating improvement program grants: and,

• Hernando County hunting restricted areas.

