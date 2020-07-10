All SFWMD navigational locks on Lake Okeechobee to open July 11

LAKE OKEECHOBEE — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) announced all navigational locks it maintains on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee will open starting tomorrow, July 11.

The open locks maintained by SFWMD the public can use to enter and exit Lake Okeechobee include:

• Okeechobee County: S-193 boat lock, Taylor Creek;

• Martin County: S-135 boat lock, J&S Fish Camp;

• Okeechobee County: G-36 boat lock, Henry Creek;

• Glades County: S-127 boat lock, Buckhead Ridge and S-131 boat lock, Lakeport; and,

• Hendry County: S-310 boat lock, Clewiston.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the locks leading from the lake to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers. Anglers and boaters can also access Lake Okeechobee and the rim canal from several access points around the lake through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder (atoll.floridamarine.org/dle_gis/javascript/boat_ramp_status/) to find one near you.

To get the latest information on Lake Okeechobee’s water volume, including daily levels, visit SFWMD’s website at www.sfwmd.gov/science-data/levels.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit www.sfwmd.gov/community-residents/recreation/navigation.