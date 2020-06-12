Two killed in accident on State Road 98

OKEECHOBEE – A 63-year-old woman and her 74-year-old male passenger were killed when she reportedly lost control of her sedan on State Road 98 on Friday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the sedan was headed southbound on State Road 98 and a pickup truck was headed northbound when the sedan crossed the center line and entered the path of the pickup at approximately noon.

The woman and her passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene, and an 8-year-old passenger was in serious condition. The 68-year-old female driver and the male passenger of the pickup sustained minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation.