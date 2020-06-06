Super ladies awarded for life saving

OKEECHOBEE — Missie Peaden, Jackie Timmons and Kim Koble were awarded the Sheriff’s Special Recognition Award for Life Saving. Missie Peaden and Jackie Timmons came upon a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist who was bleeding out due to injuries. Using recent training, they assisted each other in applying a tourniquet on the subject’s leg, which ultimately saved his life and allowed him to be transported off-site.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Jackie Timmons accepts her award with Lt. Randy Thomas.
Missie Peaden accepts her award with Sheriff Noel E. Stephen and Col. Gary Bell

Kim Koble takes her job above and beyond as a mail carrier. In one week, while on her route, Kim found two people who needed medical attention. Both were in dire shape and had been left alone for a considerable amount of time. Without her direct intervention, there is no doubt that these people would not have been found alive.

Kim Koble accepts her award with Lt. Randy Thomas.

