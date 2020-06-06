Super ladies awarded for life saving

OKEECHOBEE — Missie Peaden, Jackie Timmons and Kim Koble were awarded the Sheriff’s Special Recognition Award for Life Saving. Missie Peaden and Jackie Timmons came upon a traffic crash involving a motorcyclist who was bleeding out due to injuries. Using recent training, they assisted each other in applying a tourniquet on the subject’s leg, which ultimately saved his life and allowed him to be transported off-site.
Kim Koble takes her job above and beyond as a mail carrier. In one week, while on her route, Kim found two people who needed medical attention. Both were in dire shape and had been left alone for a considerable amount of time. Without her direct intervention, there is no doubt that these people would not have been found alive.
