Okeechobee County Public Library has extended curbside services

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Public Library is extending its curbside service by having patrons place holds online at myhlc.org or call them at 863-763-3536.

Once holds are filled, you will receive a confirmation call to pick up items the following day.

Items will be placed in the Little Library in the gated area at the back entrance (at Southwest corner). Pick up will be available anytime from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please note: They will only be able to fill requests with items currently available at the Okeechobee location.

Okeechobee County Library