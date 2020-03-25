Meet the Firefighter/Paramedic: Glades County’s James Williams

Mar 25th, 2020 · by · Comments:
James Williams

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County firefighter James Williams, who’s originally from Fort Pierce, has been in the field of emergency medical services for more than 20 years.

Mr. Williams started his career as a medic in the U.S. Army and then carried that over to the civilian world.

He worked as both a ground and flight medic, which allowed him to go to 23 different countries during his tours.

Firefighter/paramedic Williams likes to fish, hunt, garden, camp and work with wood. He also likes to tell jokes and make people laugh.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress