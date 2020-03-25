Meet the Firefighter/Paramedic: Glades County’s James Williams

James Williams

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County firefighter James Williams, who’s originally from Fort Pierce, has been in the field of emergency medical services for more than 20 years.

Mr. Williams started his career as a medic in the U.S. Army and then carried that over to the civilian world.

He worked as both a ground and flight medic, which allowed him to go to 23 different countries during his tours.

Firefighter/paramedic Williams likes to fish, hunt, garden, camp and work with wood. He also likes to tell jokes and make people laugh.