Meet the Firefighter/Paramedic: Glades County’s Erin Daniels

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County firefighter and paramedic Erin Daniels — who is one half of a firefighter duo with her husband — has almost 20 years’ experience under her belt here in Southwest Florida.

Erin Daniels

Mrs. Daniels worked for the first responders’ corps in Glades’ neighbor, Hendry County, for 14 years. She’s now entering her sixth year with Glades.

Erin Daniels’ certifications include her emergency medical technician training at South Florida State College, which she completed on her graduation in 1999. The next year she went into medic school, and received her paramedic certification from Polk State College in 2001.

Next up, she decided she wanted to go on farther with the medical training, so now Mrs. Daniels is almost done with nursing school and will take her practical exams later this month. She also now works part time at Hendry Regional Medical Center as an emergency department technician.

Mrs. Daniels is married to B.J. Daniels (also a Glades County Public Safety Department employee), and they have five children between them.

She enjoys spending time with family, going to the beach, riding horses and doing projects around the house.

Erin is an excellent paramedic and loves a good challenge. Her favorite quote is, “Next to creating a life, the finest thing a man can do is save one.”