Local girl receives award Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Ashlyn Paige Burdeshaw was recently honored by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. Miss Ashlyn was at a local function, found a large sum of money and wasted no time turning it in. School Resource Officer Deputy William Hill applied for Ashlyn to be awarded the “Just-Us” award for her honesty and integrity. Deputy Hill presented Ashlyn with the “Just-Us” award and a gift card for $25. Well done, young lady — you make this community proud!

