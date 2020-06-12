Farm Aid, foundation offer grants to farmers

PITTSBORO, N.C. — The Rural Advancement Foundation International (or RAFI), an organization based in North Carolina that works hard to advocate for farmers’ rights, has partnered with Farm Aid to assist farmers with critical financial needs that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are together offering $500 in support to successful applicants. Please note the deadline is Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m. EST.

As the impacts of COVID-19 continue to unfold day-to-day, RAFI and Farm Aid recognize that farmers across the country are facing extreme difficulties. To help lessen the financial toll of this outbreak, Farm Aid has launched the Farm Aid COVID-19 Farmer Resilience Initiative for emergency relief grants in the amount of $500 for farmers in Florida, South Carolina, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Virginia who have seen drastic impacts to their business and household as a result of COVID-19. At this time, they are only able to offer this funding to farmers in those states or territories.

To see if you would be a good candidate for this funding and access the application, please read:

Purpose of Funds: The mini-grant funding is $500 and is meant to lessen the immediate financial needs of farmers and their households. This means funds could cover expenses such as food, medical bills, utility bills, etc. The funds are NOT meant to cover farm production expenses.

Eligibility: Currently they are able to award funding only to farmers in Florida, South Carolina, Virginia or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Priority Applicants: Because available funds are limited, priority will go to farmers who 1) are severely impacted by COVID-19 to the degree that they are struggling to cover ordinary expenses; 2) are not able to access other federally funded emergency relief funds (e.g. PPP, EIDL); and 3) earn a substantial portion of their household income from farming. Because the money available is limited, they ask that farmers carefully consider whether this emergency relief grant applies to their situation.

Review Process: All applications will be reviewed by a third-party review committee. Applications will be ranked from highest to lowest financial need, and funds will be distributed to those in the highest need first. They do not expect to be able to fund all applications submitted.

Application and Payment Process: The application for emergency relief funds is now live! There is an online survey (link below) or a Word document version you can download, fill out and email back to Jarred White at jarred@rafiusa.org. Applications are due June 15th, 2020, at 6 p.m. EDT. Distribution of grant awards will begin by early July.

Online Application:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1TXFpaSqiidmM934DK9hONXVbVUY2oSfUSZn1RZ8nqts/viewform?edit_requested=true

Word Document Version:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SNQpimltGKMCK-heY-VDYJAqdhshUXIVNyjHGcxDhjs/edit

Question?

If you have questions about the application or are having difficulty accessing the application, contact Jarred White at jarred@rafiusa.org.