OKEECHOBEE — School Resource Officer (SRO) K-9 Deputy Donnie Holmes recently awarded Ryder and Hunter Gorham the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) “Just-Us” award for their recent act of integrity. The brothers found over $300 in an unmarked envelope that had been dropped by someone. Later it was found that the money had been donated for a local charity group. Without hesitation, the boys turned the money in. Deputy Holmes put in the nomination, which was approved by Sheriff Noel E. Stephen. Deputy Holmes and Cpl. Cari Arnold (not pictured) went to their home and surprised the boys with the awards and $25 in gift cards each.
Brothers receive award
