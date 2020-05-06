Bee lab has open house, tours May 6

GAINESVILLE — Lake Okeechobee region beekeepers may be interested in the open house taking place today, Wednesday, May 6, at the University of Florida/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory at Steinmetz Hall on Natural Area Drive in Gainesville, 32611.

Open facility tours for individuals or small groups are available on the first Wednesday of every month, starting at 3:45 p.m. Each tour is limited to 30 people. By signing up ahead of time, you will ensure yourself a spot on a tour. Walk-ins are also permitted, but tour space is not guaranteed. Sign up here: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/3103708/false#/invitation.

What to expect:

• On most tours, you will see the bee lab’s three main buildings, which are the observation hive room, the teaching lab and the honey extraction facility. Some of these and other rooms may be excluded from certain tours depending on lab research and apiary schedules.

• Tours start in the Barkman Honey Lobby, located at the front (north end) of the bee lab. Look for the entrance next to the big, yellow hexagons.

• Tours run 30 to 45 minutes.

• All lab visitors will be required to sign a sting waiver upon arrival.