Your blood is needed

OKEECHOBEE — One Blood is asking Okeechobee to donate blood, not just to help those with COVID-19 but also those with cancer, with injuries, those having surgeries, newborns, heart attacks and much, much more.

Antibodies in your plasma (the liquid which carries blood throughout your body) are helping COVID patients recover. But all donations are separated into three types of components — red cells, platelets and plasma. With most of the plasma going to COVID patients, we need even more to fill the normal needs for plasma.

Scheduling is somewhat unstable right now and will be more so as other seasonal requirements and demands increase. As the hurricane season progresses we will see the possibility of cancellations, so please be understanding. Appointments for donation are required; without them you may not be able to get on the bus. Please go online to oneblood.org, click on appointments and choose your date and time. And, thank you.

Four dates are currently available:

• Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10:30 to 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.