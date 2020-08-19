YFC program available free to Glades area youth

BELLE GLADE — Mental health services provided by the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Youth and Family Counseling (YFC) program are available at no charge for Palm Beach County residents in the Glades area with youth aged 22 or younger.

YFC’s community-focused services include assessments, family and individual therapy, parent education, school-based behavioral health services and the “Real Talk” teen support group.

YFC licensed clinical social workers, licensed mental health counselors and master’s-level therapists can help families by addressing the following areas:

• bullying

• self-esteem

• family violence

• isolation

• school and behavioral concerns

• emotion regulation

• grief

• loneliness

• parent-child relationships

• adjustment/anxiety to virtual school

• communication and social skills

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Telemental health services are offered in English, Spanish, French and Creole via Zoom video. To schedule an appointment, please email YSD-YFC-WestAppt or call the YFC West County Office in Belle Glade at 561-922-1233.

For a full list of telemental health services provide by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Residential Treatment and Family Counseling (RTFC) Division, please visit discover.pbcgov.org/youthservices.