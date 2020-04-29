WIC services announces updates

OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County WIC program continues to welcome families. In order to limit exposure and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, some Okeechobee County Women, Infants and Children Program clients may now receive services over the phone without having to come to the WIC office.

WIC is a federally funded nutrition program for women, infants and children who meet income and nutrition risk requirements. WIC provides participants who qualify for the program with the following at no cost: healthy foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding support and referrals for health care and community services.

Please call 863-462-5795 to speak to a WIC representative for more information.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.