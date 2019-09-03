West Palm Beach VA to resume normal operations Sept. 4

WEST PALM BEACH – The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and outlying clinics will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Vet Centers in Jupiter and Greenacres will also resume normal operations. The rural clinics in Clewiston and Moore Haven will remain closed through the remainder of next week.



“Now that Hurricane Dorian has passed our area, the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center will reopen to care of Veterans,” said Melissa Sundin, Acting Director of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. “We are grateful for the support of our staff and community partners throughout this storm. Our facility sustained no damage and our employees and patients remained safe.”



For more information on the status of other VA clinics visit www.westpalmbeach.va.gov/WESTPALMBEACH/emergency/index.asp or call 561-422-5400.