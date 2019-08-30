West Palm Beach VA Medical Center to close clinics due to Hurricane Dorian

WEST PALM BEACH — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and outlying clinics will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The Vet Centers in Jupiter and Greenacres will also be closed. The rural clinics in Clewiston and Moore Haven will be closed through the remainder of next week.

VA staff will be contacting all those with appointments to reschedule.

Please note that the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is not a designated emergency shelter. All those seeking shelter info are asked to contact their respective counties for more information.

Veterans who need emergency medical services should call 9-1-1 and visit their closest open emergency room throughout the storm period. Veterans who require immediate urgent care services can call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400 for 24/7 support. This service is not to be confused with emergency services. For more information about the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center, please visit www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp.

The VA has enacted the Pharmacy Disaster Relief Plan for the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and other areas affected by the hurricane. Veterans who need an emergency supply of medications will be able to go to any retail pharmacy open to the public, with a written prescription or active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months) and has active refills available. Veterans can receive at least a 10-day supply of medications under this plan. Controlled substances are not included. Veterans must present a valid VA ID Card when requesting medications and they should also have another form of ID available. This service is planned to conclude on Friday, September 6, 2019.

If a VA patient is displaced, has lost their medication or no longer has a written prescription or bottle, contact the Heritage Health Customer Care Line at 1-866-265-0124, option 1. Heritage operating hours during the storm period are Monday thru Friday, 8AM to 10PM EST and Saturday and Sunday, 9AM to 6PM EST.

Also, Veterans, their beneficiaries and caregivers may contact the VA’s Health Resource Center Disaster Hotline at 1-800-507-4571, regarding VA health benefits, eligibility, billing and pharmacy-related inquiries, during the storm period.

Visit www.westpalmbeach.va.gov or call 561-422-5400 for the latest information on VA facility closures and other storm-related information.