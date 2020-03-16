VA to Build Medical Shelter in Response to COVID 19

West Palm Beach, Fla. — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is taking extra precautions in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the health of Veterans, employees, volunteers and contractors.

The medical center is deploying part of its emergency response assets as a proactive response to COVID-19. One such asset is an external medical shelter to prepare for any potential influx of Veterans seeking treatment for coronavirus. The medical center’s Western Shelter is a portable structure that can quickly be set up and can remain in use for weeks to months.

The shelter will be set up on the Northeast corner of the medical center’s grounds near Military Trail. This additional measure will help further assist Veterans who trust West Palm Beach VA Medical Center for their care. The set-up of the shelter demonstrates VA’s commitment to proactive emergency management. This structure has been a staple in the medical center’s emergency equipment resource cache for several years.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or cold should contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-877-741-3400 (toll free) before coming to a VA facility. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for care in VA Sunshine Healthcare Network (VISN 8).

For updates on West Palm Beach VA Medical Center’s operating status visit our website. For more information about COVID-19 visit CDC coronavirus disease 2019.