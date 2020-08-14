Tobacco Free Partnership and OSAC members to hold quarterly meeting with a tropical theme OKEECHOBEE — The Tobacco Free Partnership and OSAC quarterly meeting will be a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. Wear your favorite Hawaiian/tropical/island shirt so everyone (not required) feels like they are on a tropical island and not behind your desk with a mask on. Join Zoom Meeting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87039132917?pwd=UGZDdWN4YVJTQnJaWDM3Q2Z0dDkrQT09

Meeting ID: 870 3913 2917

Passcode: tfposac

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.