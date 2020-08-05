Thomson recalls onions due to salmonella risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif., is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020,through the present, according to a notice form the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants and retail stores in all 50 states.

The onions were distributed in 5-, 10-, 25-, 40- and 50-pound cartons, bulk; and 2-, 3-, 5-, 10-, 25- and 50-pound mesh sacks under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International Inc. or products containing such onions. If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International Inc., or your food product contains such onions, you should not eat, sell, or serve it, and should throw it out, advises the FDA.