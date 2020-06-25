Statewide COVID-19 Helplines for mental health assistance Special to the Lake Okeechobee News To receive free mental health assistance due to the stress of COVID-19 contact one of the following statewide organizations: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 — Call 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov Florida 2-1-1 — Dial 2-1-1 Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care — Call 844-458-4673 Florida Blue 24-Hour Toll-Free Helpline/New Directions Behavioral Health — Call 833-848-1762 for free bilingual emotional support Chrysalis Health COVID immediate telehealth services — Call 888-587-0335 or email www.chrysalishealth.com

