Review your child’s immunization records

CLEWISTON — School will be starting soon! Please take time to review your child’s health records, including their vaccination records so your child will be ready for school.

“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource; they are cost-effective and can help stop the spread of preventable diseases throughout the community,” said Joe Pepe, health officer and administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties. “We encourage parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements for school readiness, and to work closely with their healthcare provider.”

Vaccines help develop immunity to many infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students, as well as new residents to Hendry and Glades counties, may need additional vaccines. Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date. If your school-aged child needs to be vaccinated, please visit your child’s healthcare provider or the Health Department.

Vaccinations are free for children (up to age 18) at the Health Departments in Hendry and Glades counties. If you have any questions regarding immunizations for your child, talk with your healthcare provider or call the Florida Department of Health in Hendry or Glades county: Clewiston at 863-983-1408, Moore Haven at 863-946-0707, and LaBelle at 863-674-4041.

Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades counties between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance. Same-day appointments are available, however, making an appointment in advance is encouraged.

What to bring to the Health Department: Photo ID, insurance card, child’s social security card, proof of legal guardianship (if applicable), as well as the child’s previous shot records.

State requirements for immunizations (immunizations are cumulative):

Prekindergarten: Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), three polio, four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B), one MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), three Hepatitis B and one varicella (chicken pox).

Kindergarten and first through sixth grade: Five DTP (last dose on or after 4th birthday), four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday), two MMR, three Hepatitis B and two varicella (chicken pox).

Seventh through 12th grade: Five DTP, four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday), two MMR, three Hepatitis B, one TDaP and two varicella (chicken pox).