Register for the virtual 6th annual Family Caregiver Workshop by Sept. 10

STUART — The Kane Center Council on Aging of Martin County Inc. will have its free 6th annual Family Caregiver Workshop virtually on Friday, Sept. 11, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10. Register online at www.kanecenter.org/6th-annual-caregiver-workshop.

Though 2020 has turned all of our lives upside down, we can still focus on new ways to embrace the challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia.

Join the live webinar via your computer, tablet or smartphone. The first 25 local caregivers will qualify for a swag bag to be picked up at the Kane Center.