Raulerson Hospital to lock down at 7 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE — As the east coast of Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, Raulerson Hospital administrators, physicians, and clinicians are working through their Emergency Preparedness Plan to ensure patient and staff safety.

As part of this plan, Raulerson Hospital will lock-down the facility in preparation for the strong winds and rain associated with Hurricane Dorian. The lock-down includes a suspension of visiting hours effective Monday at 7 p.m. Patients and the public will be notified as soon as this suspension has been lifted. Updates will be posted as needed on RaulersonHospital.com and our Facebook pages.

To help prepare any response needed on our part, Raulerson Hospital CEO Brian Melear noted, “We are in constant contact with our local and state emergency management teams. Our thoughts and prayers are with those being affected by this storm. Our main priorities are to ensure our patients receive excellent care and be prepared to accept medical emergencies if they occur.” Additionally, Melear reminded residents that the hospital is not a community shelter and suggested families follow the local and state guidance to seek shelter prior to the storm’s arrival in case it’s needed.

Key reminders:

• If someone has a medical emergency during this time call 9-1-1.

• Raulerson Hospital’s ER will remain open and accept patients throughout the weather event.

