Raulerson Hospital allows visitors

Sep 16th, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee changed its visitor guidelines to allow one visitor per day per patient between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitors must be age 16 or older. Masks are required. All visitors will be screened upon entry. Visitors who do not meet the screening criteria will not be allowed.

For the safety of the patients, visitors, physicians, colleagues and the community, the hospital implemented visitor restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new policy allows each patient to have one visitor per day (NOT one at a time).

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie