Raulerson Hospital allows visitors

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee changed its visitor guidelines to allow one visitor per day per patient between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Visitors must be age 16 or older. Masks are required. All visitors will be screened upon entry. Visitors who do not meet the screening criteria will not be allowed.

For the safety of the patients, visitors, physicians, colleagues and the community, the hospital implemented visitor restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new policy allows each patient to have one visitor per day (NOT one at a time).