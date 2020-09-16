Raulerson Hospital adds robotic-assisted surgery

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Raulerson Hospital

(Left to right) Registered Nurse and Surgical Services Director Stephanie Quesinberry, Dr. Lisa Hendricks, (front) Registered Nurse and Robotics Coordinator Erica Hagan and Certified Surgical Technician Lauren Tripp are proud to offer robotic-assisted surgery to Raulerson Hospital’s patients.

OKEECHOBEE — Raulerson Hospital, owned by HCA Healthcare, is proud to announce that it has acquired the da Vinci Si Surgical System. Beginning in September, robotic-assisted surgery cases will take place at Raulerson Hospital. The first member of Raulerson Hospital’s medical staff to be credentialed in this technology is Dr. Lisa Hendricks, board certified gynecologist. Dr. Hendricks is among the newest members of Raulerson Hospital’s medical staff. She has more than 10 years of experience utilizing robotic-assisted surgery.

Raulerson Hospital Chief Executive Officer Brian Melear said, “This investment allows our community to receive advanced surgical care close to home and it symbolizes HCA Healthcare’s commitment to raising the bar and providing excellence always in the communities we serve.”

The robotic-assisted technology available at Raulerson Hospital provides surgeons with high-definition 3D visualization with enhanced magnification. Another feature of this equipment is instrumentation with a dexterity and range of motion far greater than even the human hand.

Minimally invasive robotic surgery allows surgeons to perform procedures without large incisions. Instruments on the arms of a robotic console are inserted into small incisions at surgical sites like the abdomen or pelvis. During these procedures, the surgeon is in the same room with the patient and is completely in control of the robot. The surgeon manipulates the instruments in real time through small incisions resulting in virtually scar free surgery. Benefits of robotic surgery may include:

• Less postoperative pain,

• Less blood loss,

• Less scarring,

• Minimized rate of postoperative infection,

• Shorter hospital stay, and

• Faster recovery and return to normal activities.

HCA East Florida is the largest robotic surgery network on the East Coast of Florida, with 12 major medical facilities utilizing 30 robotic systems between them. Melear added that general surgery is expected to be the hospital’s next service line to offer robotic-assisted surgery to patients.

For more information about the robotics program or surgical services provided at Raulerson Hospital visit RaulersonHospital.com or call 863-763-9228.

