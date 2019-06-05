Physical therapist explains rehabilitation program

CLEWISTON — Although many people think of recovery following a sports-related injury when they hear about physical therapy, a personalized rehabilitation program can help patients with a variety of health conditions get back to their everyday lives.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Exercise and physical therapy center at Hendry Regional Medical Center.

Nimia Reyes, PT, DPT, at Hendry Regional Medical Center, explained that a physical therapy program designed for an individual and a particular purpose, has many benefits for patients with various needs and goals.

“Physical therapy can help patients regain strength and mobility that they might not be able to accomplish by themselves,” Reyes said. “These programs equip patients with knowledge so they can become active participants in their own treatment to achieve a long term health benefit.”

Physical therapy can be prescribed for a number of health conditions including musculoskeletal injuries (sports injuries and orthopedic cases), neurological conditions such as stroke or Parkinson’s disease, balance/gait abnormalities and cardiopulmonary conditions.

Physical therapists examine each individual patient and identify deficiencies in the biomechanics of the body. They create a personalized treatment plan using evidence-based techniques to improve mobility, reduce pain and restore function.

A physical therapy program will almost always include an educational component that will train patients with home exercises and tools to protect joints and avoid repeat injury.

Doing too much too soon can lead to re-injury that may set you back for weeks or months. “Recovery takes time and consistency,” Reyes added.

For those in Hendry County who need personalized rehabilitation program, physical therapy at Hendry Regional Medical Center is a convenient choice. Because physical therapy often involves two or three appointments per week for several weeks, having a recovery team in the community cuts down on travel time.

If your medical provider recommends a recovery program, ask for a referral to Hendry Regional Medical Center.

To learn more about local healthcare services or to find a provider, please call Hendry Regional Medical Center at 863-902-3000 or visit hrmc.us.