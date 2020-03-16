Palm Beach County’s water safe for consumption, no shortage of supply

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department (PBCWUD) drinking water is safe from contamination of the COVID-19 virus. Furthermore, PBCWUD customers will experience no shortage of potable water supplies should the spread of the illness further impact Palm Beach County.

Regulations established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concerning the treatment requirements for public water systems prevent waterborne pathogens, such as viruses, from contaminating drinking water and wastewater. COVID-19 is a type of virus that is particularly susceptible to disinfection. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the “presence of COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies and, based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low.” Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that “(t)he COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about COVID-19 and the drinking water supply are encouraged to visit the CDC’s website at CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/water.html or the EPA’s website at epa.gov/coronavirus.

PBCWUD also faces no shortage of drinking water supply should the county face a significant impact from COVID-19. PBCWUD’s Emergency Action Plan provides adequate and continued staffing of facilities throughout any emergency situation.

